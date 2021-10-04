UrduPoint.com

Oncologist Advises Women To Pay More Attention To Health Than Adoring Themselves

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Head of Oncology Department Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood Monday advised women to pay more attention to their health than makeup and dresses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Head of Oncology Department Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood Monday advised women to pay more attention to their health than makeup and dresses.

Addressing an awareness seminar on Breast Cancer at Women University Multan (WUM), Dr. Ahmed Ijaz Masood said that women should avoid unhealthy lifestyle and food including farm chicken, pizzas, burgers that were one of the causes of breast cancer.

He advised them to eat fruits, vegetables and nuts to keep themselves healthy and urged the girls to take care of themselves for the sake of people who were connected to them.

The cancer specialist gave a detailed presentation on how to perform your self-examination test to detect breast cancer.

Dr Masood briefly explained different kinds of cancer their symptoms and treatments.

The seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness was organized by Women University Multan (WUM) Director Students Affairs, in collaboration with an NGO. The seminar was attended by a good number of faculty members and students.

Speaking at seminar, WUM Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi urged the participants to examine themselves and adopt a healthy lifestyle to avoid breast cancer.

