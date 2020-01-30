One-day annual job fair 2020 held at UVAS

The Office of University Advancement and Financial Aid (OUAFA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a one-day job fair here in the City Campus Lahore on Thursday

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maxim International Mr Faisal Fareed along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the job fair 2020 while Director (OUAFA) Dr Muhammad Hayat Jaspal and a large number of industry representatives, UVAS faculty members and students were present.

While addressing the audience in the inauguration ceremony, Mr Faisal Fareed emphasized young students to learn about the vision of technology because in the modern era many of latest software are used for diseases diagnosis. He urged students without learning of latest technologies you will not be able to progress in your concerning fields. He advised students if you want to excel in your field in private sector so it is direly needed to focus on learning new skills. By using your knowledge and skills, working with full of dedication in practical life you would be successful and achieved the goal of life he added.

Speaking on the occasion,VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad shared aboutUVAS working relationshipwith livestock, poultry and dairy industries to solving their issues by utilizing their trained human resource, knowledge and skills. He said it is direly needed to enhance potential in students to fulfill the requirement of industry.

He also acknowledged the role of UVAS former leadership who took initiatives to start this job fair eight year before and with the passage of timeit is growing now successfully. He said objective of the job fair was to promote academia and industries linkageand he thanked industries representatives for partnership and their truston UVAS.He also lauded the efforts OUAFA for the organizing such a mega event in befitting manner for the facilitation of UVAS students. At the end of inauguration ceremony Mr Faisal Fareed along with Prof Nasim distributed shields among the representatives came from different industries of all over the Pakistan.

Earlier Dr Muhammad Hayat Jaspal said UVAS providing bestopportunity to UVAS students to connect with the industry and find better career placements for their bright future.

Later Mr Faisal Fareed along with Dr Nasim Ahmad took a round of the stalls and talked to company representatives and students.

Total 40 companies set up their stalls at the fair, displayed their products and brochures and registered university students, who are nearing graduation for jobs.

The objective of the fair was to provide an opportunity to new and graduating students and the alumni to meet the industry representatives and discuss with them about availability of various internships and career opportunities.

A large number of students from Bachelor, Master, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes of Applied Sciences, Veterinary Sciences, Business Studies and Pharmacy visited the stalls, where companies registered them for their possible induction into their organizations.