One Health Day observed at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed One HealthDayand arrangeda walk, seminarto create awareness among publicabout the importance of One Health in City Campus Lahore on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani led the walk whileProf DrAneelaZameerDurraniand a large number of studentsfrom Vets Care Club society and faculty members participated.

Later a seminar was held,Prof DrNasim Ahmad chairedthe seminar while guest speakers DrSajjadNaseer from Farooq Hospital highlighted aboutAnimal Health in relation with Human Health, MrNaeemfrom Brooke Hospital for Animals talked aboutAnimal Health – related with Animal Welfare and Ms Nadia Ayub from Environmental Consultant delivered a lecture onAnimal Health in relation with Environment Health.

A number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNaseem Ahmad lauded the organiser to arrange such an informative seminar for the awareness of students and peoples.

Prof DrAnieelaZameerDurrani presented the vote of thanks.

The purpose of the activity was to highlight different aspects of health of human, animal and their interaction with environment.