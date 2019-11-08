UrduPoint.com
One-month Training On ‘Dairy And Farm Management’ Under IVPD Concludes At UVAS

Fri 08th November 2019

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore under its project titled “In-service Veterinary Professional Development Project (IVPD) funded by the Punjabgovernment arranged aone-month training on “Dairy and Farm Management” at Ravi Campus,Pattoki

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani presided over the concluding session of the training at City Campus and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Director IVPD ProjectDr Muhammad Ikram, Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Associate Prof DrHafsaZaneb, Dr Syed Muhammad Faheem Ahmad and number of participants were present.

Speaking on the occasion, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani advised the participants make life long relation with experts of this training for practical learning that how to work in the field and treated with livestock farming community in rural areas especially with illiterate farmers.

He also sought suggest from participants for making more informative workshop in future. He said UVAS provide conducive environmentto professionalsfor practical learning regarding veterinary field.

The objectives of the training were to equip the participants with the knowledge of livestock nutrition, production, medicine, reproduction and management. Total 15 participants including representatives from Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab(L&DD), College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CVAS)Jhang, Khan BahadurChaudharyMushtaq AhmadCollege of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (KBCMA-CVAS) Narowaland Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS)Bahawalpur were trained under this training program.

More Stories From Education

