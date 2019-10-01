Online Admission system inaugurated in GC University

The Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College (GC) University Hyderabad Prof. Nasiruddin Shaikh along with Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and Vice Chancellor Sufi University Dr. Parveen Munshi here Tuesday inaugurated online registration for admission system in the GC university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College (GC) University Hyderabad Prof. Nasiruddin Shaikh along with Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and Vice Chancellor Sufi University Dr. Parveen Munshi here Tuesday inaugurated online registration for admission system in the GC university.

A ceremony was held at the university's Assembly Hall, in which vice chancellors of other reputed universities, Chairman Hyderabad board and members of Alumni Association also attended.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Nasiruddin Shaikh said Government College Hyderabad was established on October 1, 1917. In 1935 graduation classes and 1962 post-graduation classes had been started in the college, he added.

He said Sindh Government had upgraded this historical institution as University in the year 2018.

He said educational institution had always created highly qualified persons who had played important role in development and prosperity of the nation.

Prof. Nasiruddin said Government College had created many personalities who served on high places in the country.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while addressing the ceremony said only education could save the country from all kind of dangers.

He said Govt College had started its journey from Sindh National College to Government College Hyderabad and now it had reached at its height and achieved the status of a University.

Almost all sitting here on the stage had received their education from Government college, he said and assured that Sindh University will provide all kind of assistance to GC University.

The Vice Chancellor Sufi University Dr. Parveen Munshi, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad Muhammad Ahmed Memon, President Alumni Association Government College University Hyderabad Afzal Gujjar and others also addressed the ceremony.

On the occasion cake cutting was performed by honorable guests to celebrate 102nd anniversary of Govt College and first anniversary of GC University.