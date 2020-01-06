UrduPoint.com
Online Applications For Associate Degree Science/arts Exams

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:57 PM

Online applications for associate degree science/arts exams

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited online applications for Associate Degree Science/Arts (Part wise/combined) annual examinations 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) -:Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited online applications for Associate Degree Science/Arts (Part wise/combined) annual examinations 2020.

GCUF spokesman said on Monday that intending students should apply online with single fee upto February 04, while the same applications would be received with double fee upto February 11.

More information in this regard can be obtained from university website www.gcuf.edu.pk or from admission department.

