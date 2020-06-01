UrduPoint.com
Online Classes Stared In All Campuses Of Sindh University

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Online classes stared in all campuses of Sindh University

After long, rigorous and punctilious preparations, trainings and tutorials to both teachers and students, the post-midterm phase of the first semester of the academic year 2020 of University of Sindh has been started in all campuses from Monday through Zoom Cloud virtual teacher-student interface via the Varsity's indigenously-developed Learning Management System (LMS).

According to university spokesman, all 57 Varsity department/institute/centre teachers at the main campus in addition to faculty at all its additional campuses successfully and effectively conducted their respective scheduled major, minor and compulsory classes attended by large number of students in each interface.

The Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat virtually went into random attendance in various ongoing sessions to personally ensure all went exactly as it had been intended.

He expressed gratitude over the appropriateness and efficacy of the launched system as he congratulated all involved. "We have had smooth first-day transaction of online teaching-learning practice", he said and added that he was aware that it was not an ideal substitute of its face-to-face version, yet it is best pick from among the available options enabling us save most premium student time and career-interest in the most affordable and economical manner.

This 8-week online activity is supposed to conclude by the end of July instant, the spokesman informed.

