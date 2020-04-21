Online classes to start in SALU

A high-level meeting of Strategic Committee regarding starting of Online classes, held at Vice Chancellor secretariat of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Tuesday in the wake of the COVID-19 in line with the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad and directives issued by the Government of Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting of Strategic Committee regarding starting of Online classes, held at Vice Chancellor secretariat of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Tuesday in the wake of the COVID-19 in line with the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad and directives issued by the Government of Sindh.

Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences and Convener of the online classes, Professor Dr Mir Munsif Ali Talpur, chaired the meeting.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, Dr Talpur said various modules have been prepared in line with the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad through Learning Management System (LMS) in order to impart education to students in the advent of COVID-19 circumstances.

After detailed deliberations, it was resolved that the data collection forms of students from all the head of the departments may be sought.

The training session related with LMS may be conducted for the faculty members via online. The deans will call the meeting of their respective faculty members wherein the I.T manager will brief about the salient features of the LMS. It was resolved that the Faculty Members will prepare their course contents, topics, module and distribute of assignments for the convenience of the students.

It was decided that I.T Section of University will prepare its own LMS Project on permanent basis and the Heads of Departments will ensure the availability of 100% course material on LMS on or before May 31.