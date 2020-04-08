Online education classes start in Mianwali

On the direction of government of Punjab, Online Channel Education classes started through local Cable Net Work in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of government of Punjab, Online Channel Education classes started through local Cable Net Work in Mianwali district.

CEO Education Syed Waheed ud Din said Wednesday that through Cable network channels a special sequence of Online lecture has been started for the children studying in government schools.

He said that there will be two sessions, the morning shift will start from 9 am to 1 pm whereas the evening from 5 pm to 9 pm at night.

In this connection the CEO Education has released schedule of online classes as: From 9 am to 9:30 am 1st class, 9:30 to 10 am for 2nd class, from 10 am to 10:30 am from 3rd class, from 10:30 to 11 am for class 4th, from 11 am to 11:30 for class 5th, from 11:30 to 12 am for class 6th, from 12 am to 12:30 pm for class 7 and from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm the children of 8th class will attend online classes on cable net work.

He said that the basic purpose of online classes was to continue education system which has been disrupted due to lockdown and also avoiding the children from any pernicious affects of the prevailing Corona Virus.