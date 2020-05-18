Online Family STEAM Summer Camp to be held on June 01

Pakistan Science Club (PSC) has called all the young makers to get free online training at its Online Family STEAM camp while staying at home with Family Camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) has called all the young makers to get free online training at its Online Family STEAM camp while staying at home with Family Camp.

The camp is free of cost and sponsored by ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF).

Online Family STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) Summer Camp is an engaging, learning and healthy experience for students of different age groups ranging between (8-14) to be held on June 1.

The parents of the participating children can also accompany their children during the camp.

The Family STEM Camp session-II theme is "Be A Maker".

The aspiring children can register through visiting https://paksc.org/onlinecampDuring the current situation of self-isolation and global pandemic, Pakistan Science Club was determined to provide quality time to young ones and teens.

Family STEM Camp session 2 theme is "Be A Maker", encourages young people's curiosity and creativity with a variety of fun and educational STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) projects.