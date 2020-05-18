UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Family STEAM Summer Camp To Be Held On June 01

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:08 PM

Online Family STEAM Summer Camp to be held on June 01

Pakistan Science Club (PSC) has called all the young makers to get free online training at its Online Family STEAM camp while staying at home with Family Camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) has called all the young makers to get free online training at its Online Family STEAM camp while staying at home with Family Camp.

The camp is free of cost and sponsored by ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF).

Online Family STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) Summer Camp is an engaging, learning and healthy experience for students of different age groups ranging between (8-14) to be held on June 1.

The parents of the participating children can also accompany their children during the camp.

The Family STEM Camp session-II theme is "Be A Maker".

The aspiring children can register through visiting https://paksc.org/onlinecampDuring the current situation of self-isolation and global pandemic, Pakistan Science Club was determined to provide quality time to young ones and teens.

Family STEM Camp session 2 theme is "Be A Maker", encourages young people's curiosity and creativity with a variety of fun and educational STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Young June Family All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Younis Khan says drawing comparison between Babar ..

11 minutes ago

28 ASIs confirmed of Sargodha Region

4 minutes ago

British government eyes mid-June Premier League re ..

4 minutes ago

Civil Defense launches mass awareness campaign aga ..

4 minutes ago

Iraq's Oil Ministry Denies Reports That Ahdab Oil ..

4 minutes ago

ATC to resume hearing in KKF money laundering case ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.