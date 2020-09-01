UrduPoint.com
Online First Semester Examinations From Sept 2

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:17 PM

Online first semester examinations from Sept 2

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Controller of Examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Tuesday has announced that online first semester examinations of all faculties, Institutes and departments would start from September 2 this year.

In this connection, all the necessary arrangements were completed for smooth conduct of examinations. The students have been advised to appear in online examinations as per announced schedule.

More Stories From Education

