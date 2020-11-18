Online music classes to commence from Nov 23

Rung School of Music and Arts will start online music classes in Sitar,Tabla and Harmonium from November 23. The classes were being aimed to enhance music skills while sitting at home in current corona pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts will start online music classes in Sitar,Tabla and Harmonium from November 23. The classes were being aimed to enhance music skills while sitting at home in current corona pandemic. Music lovers would be given basic, Indermediate and Advance courses. According to an official, the timing of online classes would between from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm daily.

Trained music teachers will help to learn sitar, tabla and harmonium. "The classes were scheduled to start from Monday to Saturday in a week to enhance music," he stated. "Join our online classes and resume your learning", he added.

"Don't let your inner artist be locked in, this is the time to polish those skills and continue your progress", he said.

"Rung provides you an excellent platform to discover the hidden talent in you in a nurturing environment steeped in creativity," he added.