Online PhD defense of research scholar of Linguistics held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of English Linguistics organized an online and on site PhD defence for PhD thesis written by research Scholar Noveen Javed here.

She successfully defended her PhD work titled "Exploring ESL Learner's Attitudes Towards Demotivating Factors in Vocabulary Learning".

She has completed her PhD thesis under the supervision of former Dean Faculty of Arts and renowned linguist Prof. Dr Mamuna Ghani.

External Examiners for the defence were Director ELDC Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro Sindh Dr Habib Ullah Pathan and Head Department of English, Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan Dr Samina Sarwat.

The heads and faculty of the departments of English Linguistics and English Literature have attended the event.