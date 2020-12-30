Online registration of technical education institutions approved

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has chaired the second meeting of Punjab Skills Development Authority Board (PSDA) and approved online registration of technical education institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has chaired the second meeting of Punjab Skills Development Authority board (PSDA) and approved online registration of technical education institutions.

Parliamentarians Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sumera Ahmed, DG PSDA, Additional Secretary Industries Department and Board members attended the meeting, according to spokesman of Provincial Industries Department here on Wednesday.

He mentioned the Minister also directed to hold a fresh review of proposed administrative infrastructure of Punjab Skills Development Authority and the meeting constituted a committee under MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran to finalize the rules. The two committees would submit their recommendations in the next meeting, he added.

The meeting decided that the registration fee would not be received from already registered institutions while new institutions would be registered with an old fee.

Similarly, online payment of fee is also provided and the applicants would remain aware of the processing status of their applications at every stage, he added.

Along with it, courses would also be registered along with registration of technical institutions.

The minister further directed to devise a third-party inspection system for the registered institutions.

Mian Aslam Iqbal emphasised that the promotion of technical education is the priority of the government and directed to ease policies to facilitate the stakeholders. He termed online registration of technical institutionsa major step to facilitate the stakeholders, adding that it would ensure transparency and expedite the registration process.