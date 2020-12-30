UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Registration Of Technical Education Institutions Approved

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

Online registration of technical education institutions approved

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has chaired the second meeting of Punjab Skills Development Authority Board (PSDA) and approved online registration of technical education institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has chaired the second meeting of Punjab Skills Development Authority board (PSDA) and approved online registration of technical education institutions.

Parliamentarians Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sumera Ahmed, DG PSDA, Additional Secretary Industries Department and Board members attended the meeting, according to spokesman of Provincial Industries Department here on Wednesday.

He mentioned the Minister also directed to hold a fresh review of proposed administrative infrastructure of Punjab Skills Development Authority and the meeting constituted a committee under MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran to finalize the rules. The two committees would submit their recommendations in the next meeting, he added.

The meeting decided that the registration fee would not be received from already registered institutions while new institutions would be registered with an old fee.

Similarly, online payment of fee is also provided and the applicants would remain aware of the processing status of their applications at every stage, he added.

Along with it, courses would also be registered along with registration of technical institutions.

The minister further directed to devise a third-party inspection system for the registered institutions.

Mian Aslam Iqbal emphasised that the promotion of technical education is the priority of the government and directed to ease policies to facilitate the stakeholders. He termed online registration of technical institutionsa major step to facilitate the stakeholders, adding that it would ensure transparency and expedite the registration process.

Related Topics

Education Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

Vivo Announces Picture of the Year and Winning Cre ..

10 minutes ago

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at KMU

1 minute ago

China revises preliminary calculation of 2019 GDP

1 minute ago

Robbery drop scene: secretary of fuel pump in muza ..

1 minute ago

Putin Sends New Year Greetings to Trump, Biden - K ..

1 minute ago

Four French Departments Placed in 'Orange' Alert M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.