Online seminar on tourism held at Islamia University

An online seminar on "The Role of Tourism in the Economic Development of Pakistan" was conducted by the Tourism and Hospitality Management Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur

The Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal and people from different sectors including industry, academia, and others participated in the event.

CEO of tripkar.com Junaid Saleem, Misbah Ishaq from Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan, and Affan ud Din Ahmed from Griffith school of Tourism, Griffith Australia shared their views over the role of tourism industry in the development of Pakistan.

Faculty members students of Bachelor, Master, and PhD programs of different departments of the university had a very lively and interactive discussion with the panelists and raised the need to further develop the tourism sector and tourism education in the country.