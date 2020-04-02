UrduPoint.com
Online Teachers Training Program Starts In KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started online teachers training program to provide quality education to students.

The program has been started with assistance of American board Teaching Certification, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

Its aim is to improve education standards in the province.

Besides teachers, others employees of the education department can also take advantage of it.

