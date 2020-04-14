Online web portal developed for students of Islamia University

Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that university was connected with thousands of students sitting in their homes during COVID 19

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that university was connected with thousands of students sitting in their homes during COVID 19.

"We are passing through a crises period and we can't afford to leave our youth to stay idle and without any productive activities. Therefore, Islamia University Bahawalpur took lead and introduced a distance education platform which was blended with information communication technology" VC expressed these views in a programme of Radio Pakistan news and Current Affairs channel.

He said that the web portal will ensure that students will continue their studies through online classes and remain engaged with their teachers.

He said that course bundles containing course outline, teaching material and syllabus books have been sent to students and they have been informed through SMS service. Faculty members have engaged them through online classes and they are also mentoring students, advising them to keep themselves productive for their families and society in this time of global crises.