Online Workshop On Research Design, Academic Writing, Editing Skills" On September 8-9

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:24 PM

Online Workshop on Research Design, Academic Writing, Editing Skills

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) has arranged an "Online Workshop on Research Design, Academic Writing, and Editing Skills" on September 8-9, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) has arranged an "Online Workshop on Research Design, Academic Writing, and Editing Skills" on September 8-9, 2020.

The workshop will enable to improve writing, editing, research, and critical thinking skills and to avoid common English mistakes.

������������������������������������������������According to an official, webinar will focus on academic meet publication standards of HEC-recognized journals to prepare research design, including data collection and content analysis.���������������������������It would shed light on that how to improve the formatting and presentation of the thesis to use research innovation techniques�and to avoid plagiarism.

