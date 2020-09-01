Online Workshop On Research Design, Academic Writing, Editing Skills" On September 8-9

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) has arranged an "Online Workshop on Research Design, Academic Writing, and Editing Skills" on September 8-9, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) has arranged an "Online Workshop on Research Design, Academic Writing, and Editing Skills" on September 8-9, 2020.

The workshop will enable to improve writing, editing, research, and critical thinking skills and to avoid common English mistakes.

������������������������������������������������According to an official, webinar will focus on academic meet publication standards of HEC-recognized journals to prepare research design, including data collection and content analysis.���������������������������It would shed light on that how to improve the formatting and presentation of the thesis to use research innovation techniques�and to avoid plagiarism.