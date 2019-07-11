Open house session at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University on July 12

An Open House session for the guidance of parents of the students, who intend to take admissions in new semester of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi, will be held on Friday, July 12, from 3pm to 7 pm on main University campus, Shahra-e-Faisal here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :An Open House session for the guidance of parents of the students, who intend to take admissions in new semester of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi , will be held on Friday, July 12, from 3pm to 7 pm on main University campus, Shahra-e-Faisal here.

During this session faculty members, MAJU will inform the students and their parents about details and importance of undergraduate and graduate degree programs offered by the MAJU for next semester, said a statement on Thursday.