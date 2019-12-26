Open House Session at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University on Dec 27

Open House Session for the guidance of students who intended to take admissions to new semester Spring 2020 of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi would be held on December 27 from 3pm to 6pm on main University campus here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Open House Session for the guidance of students who intended to take admissions to new semester Spring 2020 of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi would be held on December 27 from 3pm to 6pm on main University campus here.

During this Open House Session faculty members of MAJU would inform the students and their parents about details and importance of Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree pro grammes offered by the University for next semester.

Career counseling facility would also be provided to the students at Open House Session to select right degree programme suitable for the students.