Ophthalmology conference concludes at LUMHS Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Three day long ophthalmology conference titled "Current trend on Ophthalmology" organized by the Institute of Ophthalmology Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) concluded on Monday at Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, more than 70 research papers were presented by speakers from all over the country. The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujaan who attended the concluding session of the conference as special guest has congratulated the organizers for organizing the event with concrete recommendations.

He termed the handing over the management of Hyderabad Eye Hospital to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro a good move adding that it will help the provide state of the art facilities to patients.

Besides conference, a workshop was also organized in which corneal transplantation was carried out at Institute of Ophthalmology.

The Vice Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Nazir Ashraf Leghari, Vice Chancellor People's Medical University Nawabshah Prof. Gulshan Memon, Former Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Peshawar Prof. Daud Khan, Prof. Prof. Khan Muhammad, Retired Major General Prof.

Mazhar Hussain and general practitioners attended the conference along with large number of postgraduate students.