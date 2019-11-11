Opportunities to be provided to Pakistani scholars for higher education: Envoy

French Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Marc Barety, said on Monday that they would provide opportunities of higher education to Pakistani scholars in France

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :French Ambassador to Pakistan , Dr Marc Barety, said on Monday that they would provide opportunities of higher education to Pakistani scholars in France

He expressed these views during a meeting with Bahauddin Zakariya University VC Dr Mansoor Kundi, at latter's office here on Monday.

He informed that great chances of research and education were available for Pakistani students in France.

The French envoy lauded the progress of BZU in short period of time, adding that he had visited many countries and cities, but Multan was a distinctive city.

History, culture and Sufism of Multan has magical impact, Dr Marc observed.

BZU VC Dr Mansoor Kundi hoped that France would enhance scholarships for Pakistani scholars, adding that they were looking forward for extending cooperation with French universities.

He appreciated French Revolution role for the promotion of human rights and democracy in ongoing era.

Later, French envoy visited the IMS and Soil Sciences and Horticulture departments of BZU Agriculture College.