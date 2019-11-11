UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opportunities To Be Provided To Pakistani Scholars For Higher Education: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Opportunities to be provided to Pakistani scholars for higher education: Envoy

French Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Marc Barety, said on Monday that they would provide opportunities of higher education to Pakistani scholars in France

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :French Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Marc Barety, said on Monday that they would provide opportunities of higher education to Pakistani scholars in France.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Bahauddin Zakariya University VC Dr Mansoor Kundi, at latter's office here on Monday.

He informed that great chances of research and education were available for Pakistani students in France.

The French envoy lauded the progress of BZU in short period of time, adding that he had visited many countries and cities, but Multan was a distinctive city.

History, culture and Sufism of Multan has magical impact, Dr Marc observed.

BZU VC Dr Mansoor Kundi hoped that France would enhance scholarships for Pakistani scholars, adding that they were looking forward for extending cooperation with French universities.

He appreciated French Revolution role for the promotion of human rights and democracy in ongoing era.

Later, French envoy visited the IMS and Soil Sciences and Horticulture departments of BZU Agriculture College.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Education Democracy Agriculture France Progress Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO rallies oil and gas industry to modernis ..

1 hour ago

University of Karachi ISPA captures Mercury transi ..

45 seconds ago

Hyderabad Court exculpate 2 accused persons in mur ..

48 seconds ago

Kartarpur corridor a road of peace, love: Usman Bu ..

49 seconds ago

No reduction in funds for scholarships of Balochis ..

54 seconds ago

Appointment orders of 85 blind persons ready: Raja ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.