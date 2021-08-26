ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Protection in Academia' at UVAS

The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organized a one day workshop on ‘Intellectual Property Protection in Academia’ for faculty members at UVAS Veterinary Academy

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021) The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organized a one day workshop on ‘Intellectual Property Protection in Academia’ for faculty members at UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of the training workshop and distributed certificates among the participants while Director ORIC Dr Farhan Jamil, Deputy Director University-industry linkages & Technology Transfer Dr Adnan Aslam and number of UVAS faculty members as participants from different departments of UVAS were present.

Assistant Controller of Patents Ms Shakra Khurshid from Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan with having an experience of more than a decade in the domain of Intellectual Property was the resource person in the workshop.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim appreciated the resource person and ORIC team for arranging this workshop on an informative topic.

He urged Intellectual Property is future and encouraged the faculty members to file patents.

He extended his full support to the ORIC and faculty to excel in this area.

The main objective of the workshop was to create awareness among the faculty members about Intellectual Property Rights and their significance in academia.



Later, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad meeting was held with Dr Munawar Raza Kazmi, Country Manager came from Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research. They discussed about ongoing Dairy-Beef, Small Ruminant projects and future strategic plans.

Director Institute of Continuing Education and Extension Dr Qurban Hussain and Project Manager Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal were also present in this meeting.