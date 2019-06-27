ORIC organizes workshop for students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab University's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Thursday organised a workshop on entrepreneurship Mindset and Digital Innovative Entrepreneurship' at the Hailey College of Commerce

Director ORIC Prof Dr Naveed Ahsan, Institute of Business and Information Technology Assistant Professor Dr Asim Tanvir, faculty members and large number of students participated in the workshop.

The speakers put emphasis on nurturing entrepreneur mindset among youngsters. They said entrepreneurial mindset is quite enough for start-up; however, the importance of finance for new start-up cannot be ignored.

To resolve this issue, speakers highlighted the significance of modern interacting tools such as Facebook, Google, YouTube etc., to start low-budget ventures. They shared a lot of successful stories, who used internet and interacting tools to start a new venture.

The students got knowledge and business tips through performing different activities of workshop. Later, shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.