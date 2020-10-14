Orientation ceremony for newly admitted students held at PMAS-AAUR

An orientation ceremony for the newly admitted students was held at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday, with an aim to familiarize them with the university's environment, its rules and regulations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An orientation ceremony for the newly admitted students was held at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday, with an aim to familiarize them with the university's environment, its rules and regulations.

Vice Chancellor, (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman was the chief guest. While welcoming the new entrants, he congratulated them and highlighted the university's efforts for quality education.

The VC stressed the post-graduate students to work hard and focus on research activities with an aim to lead the country towards progress with innovative ideas.

On the occasion, Director Advanced Studies Dr. Muhammad Azam, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr. Riaz Amad, Dean Faculty of Crop and food Sciences, Dr. Fayyaz ul Hassan Sahi, Dean Social Sciences Dr. Abdul Saboor, Deans/Directors of the Institutes/Divisions, Controller of Examination were also present.

Dr. Muhammad Azam and Dr. Riaz Ahmad, informed the students about rules and regulations and provided guidelines. They also covered important academic, administrative rules, scholarships and introduction of various facilities available at the campus.