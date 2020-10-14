UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Orientation Ceremony For Newly Admitted Students Held At PMAS-AAUR

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:29 PM

Orientation ceremony for newly admitted students held at PMAS-AAUR

An orientation ceremony for the newly admitted students was held at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday, with an aim to familiarize them with the university's environment, its rules and regulations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An orientation ceremony for the newly admitted students was held at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday, with an aim to familiarize them with the university's environment, its rules and regulations.

Vice Chancellor, (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman was the chief guest. While welcoming the new entrants, he congratulated them and highlighted the university's efforts for quality education.

The VC stressed the post-graduate students to work hard and focus on research activities with an aim to lead the country towards progress with innovative ideas.

On the occasion, Director Advanced Studies Dr. Muhammad Azam, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr. Riaz Amad, Dean Faculty of Crop and food Sciences, Dr. Fayyaz ul Hassan Sahi, Dean Social Sciences Dr. Abdul Saboor, Deans/Directors of the Institutes/Divisions, Controller of Examination were also present.

Dr. Muhammad Azam and Dr. Riaz Ahmad, informed the students about rules and regulations and provided guidelines. They also covered important academic, administrative rules, scholarships and introduction of various facilities available at the campus.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Rawalpindi Progress Lead

Recent Stories

'Wheat being supplied to mills, Chakkis as per quo ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 382,959, death t ..

1 minute ago

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

13 minutes ago

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

19 minutes ago

Millions of Indian Women Exposed to Workplace Abus ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.