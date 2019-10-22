UrduPoint.com
Orientation Programme For Newly-admitted Undergraduate Students Held At UVAS

Tue 22nd October 2019

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree classes here on Tuesday at the City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd October, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree classes here on Tuesday at the City Campus Lahore.

UVAS Vice-ChancellorMeritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha presided over the orientation programme while Pro Vice-Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof DrMasoodRabbani and Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman, Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of newly-admitted students with their parents and faculty members were attended.

In his address, the VC ProfDrTalatNaseer Pashasaid that the university was equally focusing on character building and personality development of students along with their formal education and skills development. He congratulated the studentson their admissions and mentioned the facilities of well-equipped classrooms, labs, hostels, research facilities in UVAS all campusesetc, He said that UVAS always promotes its students extra-curricular and co-curricular activities in the university. He said that UVAS has been ranked 3rd position in national sport ranking of public sector universities by the Higher Education Commission.

He said UVAS focusing on health, food production and working closely with livestock, dairy and poultry industries and providingopportunities ofentrepreneur for the capacity building of students. He said 70 percent of poultry owners are graduated from UVAS.Headvised students to focus on your studies, excel in your concerning fields and play vital role for the development of Pakistan. He said that all the students must be proud to be a part of this alma mater and make lifelong relation with this institution.Prof DrMasoodRabbani congratulated students and advised them to be expert in their concerning field with dedication for their bright future.

Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehmansaid that it is a memorable occasion for the new students and UVAS will provide them a conducive intellectual environment of learning andtrainthem forpractical life.

Later, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof DrAwais Umar, Dr Ali RazaAwan, DrNisarAhmed and DrRana Muhammad Ayyubalso spoke on the occasion and talked about the rules and regulations, discipline of the university and role ofdifferentstudent societies, curricular andextra-curricular activities, sports and hostel facilities etc.

