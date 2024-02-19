Orientation Session On BS Program In Sindh's Public Sector Colleges Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 07:27 PM
An enlightening orientation session on the Bachelor of Studies/Bachelor of Science (BS) Program in Government Colleges of Sindh was convened here at Government Commerce and Economics College Karachi on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) An enlightening orientation session on the Bachelor of Studies/Bachelor of Science (BS) Program in Government Colleges of Sindh was convened here at Government Commerce and Economics College Karachi on Monday.
The session aimed to delve into the intricacies of the program and foster dialogue among stakeholders to enhance the educational landscape in the region.
The event, hosted by the Directorate General Colleges, witnessed the esteemed presence of Caretaker Minister of College education Sindh Rana Hussain, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.
She delivered an insightful presentation, highlighting the significance of the BS Program and engaging in meaningful discussions with participants. Emphasizing the recent concerning results of XI from the Karachi board and urged college educators to reflect on the current scenario and provide comprehensive guidance to students.
Distinguished figures including Sadaf Annes Sheikh, Secretary College Education, Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Zeeshan, Assistant Professor of University of Karachi, Dr. Juneed Karim Khan, Assistant Professor of NED University Karachi and Prof. Saleh Abbas Rizvi, Director General Colleges Sindh, were among the notable attendees. Their collective expertise and diverse perspectives enriched the discourse, contributing to a holistic understanding of the program's opportunities and challenges.
The orientation session facilitated engaging discussions led by subject matter experts, addressing pertinent issues and exploring avenues for the advancement of the BS Program. Participants, including selected Physics teachers, Principals from various colleges, and Regional Directors, actively participated, fostering an environment conducive to collaborative learning and knowledge exchange.
Recent Stories
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM
Child falls to death in water tank
First Lady advocates floral art therapy
Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results
Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339
Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP
Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framew ..
2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO
Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi
South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour
Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza
More Stories From Education
-
PU issues roll number slips43 minutes ago
-
PU Library Club arranges introductory talk24 minutes ago
-
Dr Jamil appointed Executive Member of South Asian Chapter of Translators12 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 32 hours ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes interviews for bank jobs.2 days ago
-
NAEAC team visits PU departments2 days ago
-
HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship3 days ago
-
Conference on 'South Asia: Evolving challenges & petitioned opportunities' held at PU3 days ago
-
M.Phil scholar Seema successfully defends her research4 days ago
-
AIOU announces results of BS (ODL) programs4 days ago
-
PU CSAS to organize conference on Feb 164 days ago
-
PU Institute of Business Administration organises job fair5 days ago