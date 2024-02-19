Open Menu

Orientation Session On BS Program In Sindh's Public Sector Colleges Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Orientation session on BS Program in Sindh's public sector colleges held

An enlightening orientation session on the Bachelor of Studies/Bachelor of Science (BS) Program in Government Colleges of Sindh was convened here at Government Commerce and Economics College Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) An enlightening orientation session on the Bachelor of Studies/Bachelor of Science (BS) Program in Government Colleges of Sindh was convened here at Government Commerce and Economics College Karachi on Monday.

The session aimed to delve into the intricacies of the program and foster dialogue among stakeholders to enhance the educational landscape in the region.

The event, hosted by the Directorate General Colleges, witnessed the esteemed presence of Caretaker Minister of College education Sindh Rana Hussain, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

She delivered an insightful presentation, highlighting the significance of the BS Program and engaging in meaningful discussions with participants. Emphasizing the recent concerning results of XI from the Karachi board and urged college educators to reflect on the current scenario and provide comprehensive guidance to students.

Distinguished figures including Sadaf Annes Sheikh, Secretary College Education, Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Zeeshan, Assistant Professor of University of Karachi, Dr. Juneed Karim Khan, Assistant Professor of NED University Karachi and Prof. Saleh Abbas Rizvi, Director General Colleges Sindh, were among the notable attendees. Their collective expertise and diverse perspectives enriched the discourse, contributing to a holistic understanding of the program's opportunities and challenges.

The orientation session facilitated engaging discussions led by subject matter experts, addressing pertinent issues and exploring avenues for the advancement of the BS Program. Participants, including selected Physics teachers, Principals from various colleges, and Regional Directors, actively participated, fostering an environment conducive to collaborative learning and knowledge exchange.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Exchange Education Commerce Event From Government

Recent Stories

State to defend civil servants, act against 'viole ..

State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM

12 minutes ago
 Child falls to death in water tank

Child falls to death in water tank

12 minutes ago
 First Lady advocates floral art therapy

First Lady advocates floral art therapy

12 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

9 minutes ago
 Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl pr ..

Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339

9 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

9 minutes ago
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit aff ..

Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP

9 minutes ago
 Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address c ..

Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framew ..

9 minutes ago
 2200 police personnel to provide security at Choli ..

2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO

13 minutes ago
 Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

13 minutes ago
 South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full ..

South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour

13 minutes ago
 Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaz ..

Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education