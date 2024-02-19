(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) An enlightening orientation session on the Bachelor of Studies/Bachelor of Science (BS) Program in Government Colleges of Sindh was convened here at Government Commerce and Economics College Karachi on Monday.

The session aimed to delve into the intricacies of the program and foster dialogue among stakeholders to enhance the educational landscape in the region.

The event, hosted by the Directorate General Colleges, witnessed the esteemed presence of Caretaker Minister of College education Sindh Rana Hussain, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

She delivered an insightful presentation, highlighting the significance of the BS Program and engaging in meaningful discussions with participants. Emphasizing the recent concerning results of XI from the Karachi board and urged college educators to reflect on the current scenario and provide comprehensive guidance to students.

Distinguished figures including Sadaf Annes Sheikh, Secretary College Education, Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Zeeshan, Assistant Professor of University of Karachi, Dr. Juneed Karim Khan, Assistant Professor of NED University Karachi and Prof. Saleh Abbas Rizvi, Director General Colleges Sindh, were among the notable attendees. Their collective expertise and diverse perspectives enriched the discourse, contributing to a holistic understanding of the program's opportunities and challenges.

The orientation session facilitated engaging discussions led by subject matter experts, addressing pertinent issues and exploring avenues for the advancement of the BS Program. Participants, including selected Physics teachers, Principals from various colleges, and Regional Directors, actively participated, fostering an environment conducive to collaborative learning and knowledge exchange.