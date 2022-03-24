UrduPoint.com

Orientation Session Started For Newly Recruited Nurses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 05:43 PM

The recruitment process of 22 more nurses has been completed in Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC-MTI) and orientation session was started for newly recruited nurses in modern skill lab of Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC-MTI)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The recruitment process of 22 more nurses has been completed in Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC-MTI) and orientation session was started for newly recruited nurses in modern skill lab of Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC-MTI).

Director Nurses said that the nursing directorate of BKMC-MTI was working hard to enhance the capacity of its staff and for that purpose the directorate regularly arranges various training programs for them.

He said the nursing department is the backbone of patient care in a hospital so adapting them to the modern requirements is the need of the hour for improving health care in the hospital.

According to BKMC-MTI spokesperson, the orientation session will enhance the clinical and nursing skills of nurses. Nursing officers have previously served in LRH, Northwest, RMI, Shifa, and Bahria International Hospital.

The duration of the training is six days and from 8 to 2 PM. Upon completion of the orientation session, nurses will be on duty in an emergency, ICU, and other wards.

Earlier 84 Nurses were recruited while now with the recruitment of 22 more Nurses Officers the shortage of nurses will be substantially met, spokesperson added.

