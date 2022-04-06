OSA arranged Farewell ceremony on the retirement of Deputy Controller of Exam Mr Zahid Hussain & Transport Officer Mr Muhammad Riaz at UVAS

The Officer Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged “Farewell ceremony & Iftaari for Deputy Controller of Exam Mr Zahid Hussain & Transport Officer Mr Muhammad Riaz who have been retired from UVAS service” here in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022) The Officer Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged “Farewell ceremony & Iftaari for Deputy Controller of Exam Mr Zahid Hussain & Transport Officer Mr Muhammad Riaz who have been retired from UVAS service” here in City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the farewell ceremony while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Registrar Sajjad Hyder, OSA President Muhammad Rizwan Saleem and a large number of OSA members from all campuses of UVAS were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim said that both the officers served their service with full of dedication and contributed their role for the uplift of the university. He also lauded the effort of the OSA members to arranged farewell ceremony and Iftaari in the honor of both officers. Earlier Zahid Hussain & Mr Muhammad Riaz thanked the OSA members and expressed their best wishes for the progress of UVAS.