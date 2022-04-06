UrduPoint.com

OSA Arranged Farewell Ceremony On The Retirement Of Deputy Controller Of Exam Mr Zahid Hussain & Transport Officer Mr Muhammad Riaz At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 12:52 PM

OSA arranged Farewell ceremony on the retirement of Deputy Controller of Exam Mr Zahid Hussain & Transport Officer Mr Muhammad Riaz at UVAS

The Officer Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged “Farewell ceremony & Iftaari for Deputy Controller of Exam Mr Zahid Hussain & Transport Officer Mr Muhammad Riaz who have been retired from UVAS service” here in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022) The Officer Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged “Farewell ceremony & Iftaari for Deputy Controller of Exam Mr Zahid Hussain & Transport Officer Mr Muhammad Riaz who have been retired from UVAS service” here in City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the farewell ceremony while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Registrar Sajjad Hyder, OSA President Muhammad Rizwan Saleem and a large number of OSA members from all campuses of UVAS were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nasim said that both the officers served their service with full of dedication and contributed their role for the uplift of the university. He also lauded the effort of the OSA members to arranged farewell ceremony and Iftaari in the honor of both officers. Earlier Zahid Hussain & Mr Muhammad Riaz thanked the OSA members and expressed their best wishes for the progress of UVAS.

Related Topics

Lahore Progress University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All From Best

Recent Stories

realme 9 Pro+ Takes Massive Tech Leaps in its Pric ..

Realme 9 Pro+ Takes Massive Tech Leaps in its Price Segment

9 minutes ago
 Farah Khan, first lady’s close aide, comes under ..

Farah Khan, first lady’s close aide, comes under criticism

12 minutes ago
 Citizen science project to monitor Australian plan ..

Citizen science project to monitor Australian plants after extreme weather event ..

2 minutes ago
 SE Mepco for ensuring pre-cautionary measures at w ..

SE Mepco for ensuring pre-cautionary measures at workplace

2 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia re-imposes visa-free for ASEAN nationals ..

Indonesia re-imposes visa-free for ASEAN nationals

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.