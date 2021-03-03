Out-of-school children enrollment campaign starts

The Balochistan government has started enrollment campaign across the province to create awareness among the parents to get their children enrolled in schools for reducing the huge number of out of school children in the province

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has started enrollment campaign across the province to create awareness among the parents to get their children enrolled in schools for reducing the huge number of out of school children in the province.

Balochistan government was committed to enroll maximum number out of school children at Primary level to raise literacy rate in the province under its "education emergency initiative", an official of Balochistan government told APP on Wednesday.

He asked the parents, teachers, political workers, district education officers and the religious leaders from the local communities to play their role for enrolling children who were not going to school.

The government had increased the education budget from Rs 40 billion to Rs 56 billion in the current financial year to bring massive reforms in education sector of the province, he added.

He said the provincial government was committed to improving the infrastructure of schools besides providing the missing facilities including boundary walls, classrooms, clean drinking water facility, toilets and IT labs in the educational institutions.

He said the government was providing more jobs opportunities in education department, adding that it had recruited some 1,400 teaching and 780 non-teaching staff while the recruitment of more than 1550 teaching and 1800 non-teaching staff was in progress.

The government was working to enhance the total number of educational institution which was around14,979 institutions in the province, he said.

He further told that the government was committed to ensure the teachers' availability in school and sack the ghost teachers under the programme of educational emergency.