Over 100000 Students To Take Part In Annual Intermediate Exam: BBISE Controller

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Controller Examinations Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Professor Abida Kakar on Monday said that more than 100000 students from all over Balochistan would take part in the annual intermediate examinations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Controller Examinations Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Professor Abida Kakar on Monday said that more than 100000 students from all over Balochistan would take part in the annual intermediate examinations.

She said that for which 252 examination centers have been established in the province adding that in this regard, the BBISE has issued a new date sheet for the annual intermediate examinations in the province.

Controller Examinations Balochistan Board Professor Abida Kakar said that the annual intermediate examinations under the board would start from May 2, 2025 and would continue till May 29, 2025 and in this context the new date sheets are being issued to students in the province.

Earlier, the intermediate examinations under the Balochistan Board were to begin on April 22, which were postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

She said that special inspection teams have been formed to prevent cheating processes as they would make special visits to monitor the examination across Balochistan and review the provision of facilities to students including preventing them from cheating.

