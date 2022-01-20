Over 1100 graduate with a promising future at NUST combined convocation

BS, MS and PhD degrees were conferred upon over 1100 graduates at the NUST combined convocation of Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation, Research Institute for Microwave and Millimeter-Wave Studies, US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy and NUST Institute of Peace & Conflict Studies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2022) BS, MS and PhD degrees were conferred upon over 1100 graduates at the NUST combined convocation of Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation, Research Institute for Microwave and Millimeter-Wave Studies, US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy and NUST Institute of Peace & Conflict Studies. Held at NUST Islamabad campus the other day, the convocation was graced by Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, as chief guest.

In his convocation address, Rector NUST felicitated the graduates upon successful completion of their degrees, which he termed a powerful token of their unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence. He was all-praise for parents without whose support, sacrifices and prayers, he believed, the students would not have come this far. He contended that the parents’ labour of love could never be justifiably reciprocated by their children no matter what. The Rector also paid glowing tribute to faculty for their dedication and making their students comprehend difficult and complex concepts, while cultivating the ability to sift right from wrong.

He maintained that they not only equipped them with technical knowledge but also sharpened their mental faculties, such that they could think original and out-of-the-box.

Bestowing a few life lessons upon students, he said that life is a continuous struggle in which they cannot relax for long or else will lag behind. He said that today they have entered a decisively different phase of their lives, since they have been the major recipients of all good things in life till now, whether it was the love and support of their parents or the guidance and grooming of their teachers. However, he said, today this equation changes in a fundamental way – one that would entail greater responsibility, which must be reflected in their attitude, actions and the choices they would make in their lives ahead. He also advised them to make correct assessments of the challenges facing Pakistan, emphasising that there is infinite room for utilising their resourcefulness of mind and spirit towards finding their solutions.