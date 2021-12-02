UrduPoint.com

Over 13,500 Non-formal Schools Providing Free Education To 400,000 Children In Punjab: Rashid Hafeez

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education, Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that over 13,500 non-formal schools were providing free education to more than 400,000 out-of-school children who were enrolled and being provided education facilities at their doorsteps through non-formal primary education system in Punjab

He informed that a platform school had also been opened at Multan Railway Station to educate the porters under Punjab government's adult literacy plan. The porters were also provided free books, he said.

The platform school was one of its kind and it was an initiative of the incumbent government which was showing its unflinching commitment to educate the uneducated irrespective of what age group they belong to, he added.

Raja Rashid said it was the mission of the Punjab government to extend education facilities to all those who could not acquire education in their youth.

Minister said non-formal schools had also been set up for labor class including sanitary workers.

Punjab Literacy Department had been made a fully functional organization, he said adding, he himself was monitoring the ongoing development projects for non-formal educational facilities.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also taking regular updates in this regard, he added.

Punjab Literacy Department was making all-out efforts and striving hard to increase literacy rate considerably as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, he said adding, the department had ensured the enrollment of maximum out-of-school children and provision of education facilities at their doorsteps.

An education program based on smart syllabuses had also been introduced. Up to 1,449,700 children in 1000 non-formal schools were being provided basic educational facilities through 'Friends of Literacy' program, he said.

The initiative had attracted the friends of literacy to adopt a Non-Formal School on easy term and condition, he said adding, this was social cause and the social responsibility of each person of the society who could afford to provide necessary items required to run a Non-Formal School.

