UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1.4m Students Avail Allama Iqbal Open University Facility Annually

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:34 PM

Over 1.4m students avail Allama Iqbal Open University facility annually

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) annually attracts over 1.4 million domestic and foreign national students and its distance learning proficiency has made it more relevant than ever amid novel coronavirus epidemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) annually attracts over 1.4 million domestic and foreign national students and its distance learning proficiency has made it more relevant than ever amid novel coronavirus epidemic.

Founded as Peoples Open University in 1974 to facilitate low income groups and those who aspire to continue education while doing job, the institution was renamed as Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) later on. Its learning and examination system was still in operation when no other institution, except Virtual University, was working due the virus and the social restrictions it had brought with it.

Regional director AIOU Multan Ghulam Hussain Khosa told APP that around 25000-32000 students were availing AIOU facility in Multan region alone for different courses from their homes adding that its examination system, admissions and workshops were operational with SOPs meant for containing novel coronavirus.

A gorgeous three-storey edifice with a most modern computer laboratory has been built in Multan with a covered area of 42000 feet.

Khosa said, AIOU offers M.Phil and Ph.D in almost all subjects besides four-year BS Hons in eight disciplines. Best teachers from universities teach and train students.

He said, AIOU is equipped with a video conferencing system that is considered among the best in the world.

In addition to face-to-face or education at classes that is no more an option now a days due to virus, AIOU is equipped with distance learning and learning by availing postal services besides a most modern Learning Management Sytem (LMS) that enables students interact with teachers while staying at their respective homes.

He said that AIOU was also offering three-month Chinese language courses in cooperation with China Open University at Islamabad and Multan.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad World Education China Job Allama Iqbal Open University All From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

2 hours ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

2 hours ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

3 hours ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

3 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.