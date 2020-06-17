Over 1.4m students avail Allama Iqbal Open University facility annually

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) annually attracts over 1.4 million domestic and foreign national students and its distance learning proficiency has made it more relevant than ever amid novel coronavirus epidemic

Founded as Peoples Open University in 1974 to facilitate low income groups and those who aspire to continue education while doing job, the institution was renamed as Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) later on. Its learning and examination system was still in operation when no other institution, except Virtual University, was working due the virus and the social restrictions it had brought with it.

Regional director AIOU Multan Ghulam Hussain Khosa told APP that around 25000-32000 students were availing AIOU facility in Multan region alone for different courses from their homes adding that its examination system, admissions and workshops were operational with SOPs meant for containing novel coronavirus.

A gorgeous three-storey edifice with a most modern computer laboratory has been built in Multan with a covered area of 42000 feet.

Khosa said, AIOU offers M.Phil and Ph.D in almost all subjects besides four-year BS Hons in eight disciplines. Best teachers from universities teach and train students.

He said, AIOU is equipped with a video conferencing system that is considered among the best in the world.

In addition to face-to-face or education at classes that is no more an option now a days due to virus, AIOU is equipped with distance learning and learning by availing postal services besides a most modern Learning Management Sytem (LMS) that enables students interact with teachers while staying at their respective homes.

He said that AIOU was also offering three-month Chinese language courses in cooperation with China Open University at Islamabad and Multan.