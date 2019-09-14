UrduPoint.com
Over 15 Bln Rupees Being Spent For Education In Sindh

Over 15 bln rupees being spent for education in Sindh

Over15 billion rupees were being spent on development schemes of education sector during current financial year in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Over15 billion rupees were being spent on development schemes of education sector during current financial year in Sindh province.

A spokesman of education department said these developmental schemes include construction of six room buildings for twenty shelter less Primary schools, provision of clean and safe drinking water to 367 schools, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Spokesman said under early childhood care and education policy some 1500 classes will be constructed in different schools to provide quality education to the students.

