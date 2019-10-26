UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 185 Teachers, Students, Staff Awarded By Fauji Foundation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:14 PM

Over 185 teachers, students, staff awarded by Fauji Foundation

Fauji Foundation establishment recognizing the contributions of teachers and staff in the field of education besides the students for excelling in acquiring educational qualification decorated 185 individuals who excelled in respective fields here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Fauji Foundation establishment recognizing the contributions of teachers and staff in the field of education besides the students for excelling in acquiring educational qualification decorated 185 individuals who excelled in respective fields here on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Syed Tariq Nadeem Gilani, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), (Retired), Managing Director Fauji Foundation being chief guest at the award ceremony said Fauji Foundation was committed to provide best facilities particularly in health and education sectors to the ex-servicemen and their families.

He said with time FF was expanding its scope of services to include maximum beneficiaries in the welfare net of the organization.

He said since 1954 Fauji Foundation was providing the best health care, educational, technical and vocational training and services to the ex-servicemen and their families. Fauji Foundation was proud that more than 80 percent of its income goes to serve about 9.4 million beneficiaries (5 % of the country's population), he added.

He said in the coming years Fauji Foundation was establishing more health and educational amenities in far-flung districts of the country to fulfill its commitment to deliver the best health care and education to our beneficiaries.

Raising the organization's contribution to the health of the people, M.D Fauji Foundation said they had opened 20 new health clinics to provide the best health facilities to people at their doorstep.

He announced that Catheterization laboratories in Peshawar and Rawalpindi Hospitals are going to be build soon, however, a Dialysis center in Lahore, will start work by the end of this month. About Sindh he said, beside a hospital in Karachi, a hospital in Tando Allahyar to provide health services to the people of far-flung areas of the province will soon be operational.

Later, he distributed awards among best teachers, students and employees of the foundation in an impressive ceremony, which was attended by a large number of officials, beneficiaries and their families.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Peshawar Education Rawalpindi Tando Allahyar Best Million

Recent Stories

Russian Base in Tajikistan Receives S-300PS Air De ..

49 seconds ago

President reiterates Pakistan's staunch moral, pol ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif granted interim bail till Tuesday on ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Ejaz Rehma ..

2 minutes ago

Quran Khawani for foreign minister's sister on Sun ..

8 minutes ago

Platelet count of Nawaz Sharif improving: Marriyum ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.