Over 185 teachers, students, staff awarded by Fauji Foundation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Fauji Foundation establishment recognizing the contributions of teachers and staff in the field of education besides the students for excelling in acquiring educational qualification decorated 185 individuals who excelled in respective fields here on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Syed Tariq Nadeem Gilani, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), (Retired), Managing Director Fauji Foundation being chief guest at the award ceremony said Fauji Foundation was committed to provide best facilities particularly in health and education sectors to the ex-servicemen and their families.

He said with time FF was expanding its scope of services to include maximum beneficiaries in the welfare net of the organization.

He said since 1954 Fauji Foundation was providing the best health care, educational, technical and vocational training and services to the ex-servicemen and their families. Fauji Foundation was proud that more than 80 percent of its income goes to serve about 9.4 million beneficiaries (5 % of the country's population), he added.

He said in the coming years Fauji Foundation was establishing more health and educational amenities in far-flung districts of the country to fulfill its commitment to deliver the best health care and education to our beneficiaries.

Raising the organization's contribution to the health of the people, M.D Fauji Foundation said they had opened 20 new health clinics to provide the best health facilities to people at their doorstep.

He announced that Catheterization laboratories in Peshawar and Rawalpindi Hospitals are going to be build soon, however, a Dialysis center in Lahore, will start work by the end of this month. About Sindh he said, beside a hospital in Karachi, a hospital in Tando Allahyar to provide health services to the people of far-flung areas of the province will soon be operational.

Later, he distributed awards among best teachers, students and employees of the foundation in an impressive ceremony, which was attended by a large number of officials, beneficiaries and their families.