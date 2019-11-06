Over 200awarded UG/PG degrees at NUST combined convocation

More than 200 graduates were awarded Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD degreesin the disciplines of Chemical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Architecture and Industrial Design at the combined convocation of NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME) and NUST School of Art, Design & Architecture (SADA) at NUST main campus here on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019) More than 200 graduates were awarded Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD degreesin the disciplines of Chemical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Architecture and Industrial Design at the combined convocation of NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME) and NUST School of Art, Design & Architecture (SADA) at NUST main campus here on Wednesday. Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, graced the occasion as chief guest.

In his convocation address, the Rector felicitated the graduates,their parents and faculty. Besides bestowing a few pieces of advice upon the graduates, he, inter alia, apprised the audience that NUST is the only university in Pakistan offering MS and PhD programmes in the field of Nanoscience and Engineering at its School of Chemical &Materials Engineering.

He maintained that Nanotechnology is being harbingered as the next enabling technology that will redesign the future of existing technologies, products and markets.He also highlighted that SADA is one of the leading filers of Intellectual Property (IP) applications amongst NUST Institutions and also leads nationally in the number of Industrial Designs awarded to any design school.