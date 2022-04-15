UrduPoint.com

Over 300 School Students Participate In Qirat Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Over 300 school students participate in Qirat competition

A great number of students from various schools turned up in the Holy Quran recitation competition held at Arts and Crafts village today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :A great number of students from various schools turned up in the Holy Quran recitation competition held at Arts and Crafts village today.

The contest, organised by the Directorate of Sports, Culture and Tourism with regards to the Islamic month Ramazan, began at 9 a.m., in which 15 schools took part.

According to focal person MCI Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum, "Over 300 learners belonging to schools from the twin cities participated in the competition." At the conclusion of the event, Abdullah Mir from Ghazali Premier school was crowned the winner, while Fizza Ilyas from the same institute bagged the second position. Third position went to Aisha Lasani School's M. Zohair Hamid. Whereas, fourth position was awarded to Iqra from National Police Foundation School and Abdul Rehman Hamid from Aisha Lasani School stood at fifth.

Maulana Muhammad Amir Atari was the honorary judge and distributed prizes among the students.

While addressing the participants on the occasion, he said, "The purpose of such competitions isn't that students should acquire a position, rather to encourage them so that they are able to come on stage and recite the Holy Quran in front of everyone."Administrator MCI/ Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, while appreciating the efforts of Director of Directorate of sports Culture and Tourism Amir Shehzad and his team said," the aim of such events is to encourage the habit of reading the Holy Quran and to inculcate love for it among all students."Moreover, the recitation of the Holy Quran competition between students from colleges and universities would take place on April 17 at the same venue.

