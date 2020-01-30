Over 300 UG & PG degrees awarded at convocation of NUST School of Civil & Environmental Engineering

As many as 318 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were awarded to graduates at the 8th UG & PG Convocation of NUST School of Civil & Environmental Engineering (SCEE) here at the university’s main campus on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) As many as 318 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were awarded to graduates at the 8th UG & PG Convocation of NUST School of Civil & Environmental Engineering (SCEE) here at the university’s main campus on Thursday. Managing Director & President NESPAK, Dr Tahir Masood, was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was attended by Lt Gen Naweed Zaman HI(M), (Retd), Rector NUST, faculty and parents of the graduates. The chief guest awarded degrees to the graduates and medals and certificates to high achievers among students and faculty.

In his convocation speech, the chief guest acknowledged the fast-paced growth of NUST into one of the world’s leading hubs of tertiary science & technology education and cutting-edge research.

Addressing the graduates, he encouraged and inspired them to steadfastly pursue excellence in their respective career paths. Earlier in his welcome address, the Rector highlighted some of NUST’s meritorious accomplishments from the recent past, including the university’s improved ranking both in the world and Asia, and the inauguration of Pakistan’s first S&T Park at NUST – the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), etc.