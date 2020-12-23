Over 3.7 Mln Chinese To Sit For 2021 Postgraduate Admission Exam
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:34 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :About 3.77 million Chinese have signed up for the 2021 national exam for postgraduate enrolment scheduled from Dec. 26 to 28, the Ministry of education said Wednesday.
Test-takers have been advised to be fully aware of requirements for COVID-19 containment including body temperature monitoring and nucleic acid testing results at exam centers.
The ministry has asked the public to report cheating attempts and tip off authorities about wrongdoings.
A total of 3.41 million applicants took the entrance exam for postgraduate studies last year.