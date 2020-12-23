Over 3.7 mln Chinese to sit for 2021 postgraduate admission exam

About 3.77 million Chinese have signed up for the 2021 national exam for postgraduate enrolment scheduled from Dec. 26 to 28, the Ministry of Education said Wednesday

Test-takers have been advised to be fully aware of requirements for COVID-19 containment including body temperature monitoring and nucleic acid testing results at exam centers.

The ministry has asked the public to report cheating attempts and tip off authorities about wrongdoings.

A total of 3.41 million applicants took the entrance exam for postgraduate studies last year.