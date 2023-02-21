UrduPoint.com

Over 4,000 Private Schools To Impart Education With Concessional Fee To Police's Children

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Over 4,000 private schools in the district will impart education to Police personnel kids on concessional fees under an agreement

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Over 4,000 private schools in the district will impart education to Police personnel kids on concessional fees under an agreement.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Raza Safdar Kazmi signed an agreement with the Federation of Registered Schools President Jaffar Abbas Bhutta at his office, here on Tuesday.

Under the contract, kids of in-service, retired, and martyred would be educated on 50 per cent concessional fee.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that extending welfare to the police family was his top priority. He thanked the federation of registered schools for initiating the concessional fee scheme for the education of police children.

