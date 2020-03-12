UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 450 Schools Across Country To Be Equipped With Latest Science Tools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:47 PM

Over 450 schools across country to be equipped with latest science tools

The present government in its efforts to bring revolutionary changes in the education system of the country has planned to convert 456 schools across the country into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) schools this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The present government in its efforts to bring revolutionary changes in the education system of the country has planned to convert 456 schools across the country into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) schools this year.

Initially, 456 schools will be selected, two schools from one district, to implement the idea of upgrading science facilities as per international standards while this number will be doubled next year, Spokesperson, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Masood said while talking to APP on Thursday.

This initiative will be implemented by the concerned Education Ministry however Ministry of Science and Technology will extend every possible support for this project.

He informed that two schools will be selected in each district and upgraded with state-of-the-art science related facilities for imparting science knowledge to the students in effective manner.

The professors from the science departments of the leading universities will design the curriculum for these schools and provide training to the teachers.

The students of these schools will be given opportunity to visit the top science universities of the country and gain practical knowledge from their well equipped laboratories, Dr. Tariq Masood added.

\395

Related Topics

Technology Education Visit From Government Top

Recent Stories

Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev Cancels May ..

11 minutes ago

Trees imperative for environment

11 minutes ago

Source in OPEC Confirms March 18 Meeting of OPEC+ ..

11 minutes ago

Kuwait announces eight new coronavirus cases

36 minutes ago

Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed laid to rest

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Discussing Energy Market Situation ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.