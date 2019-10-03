UrduPoint.com
Over 7,600 Pakistani Students Studying At US Varsities, Colleges: US CG

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:07 PM

The US Consul General in Karachi, Robert Silberstei, mentioning that more than 7,600 Pakistani students are presently studying at American academic institutions, has invited more Pakistanis to choose the United States for higher education

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The US Consul General in Karachi, Robert Silberstei, mentioning that more than 7,600 Pakistani students are presently studying at American academic institutions, has invited more Pakistanis to choose the United States for higher education.

Expressing his views with regard to current visit of US universities' representatives to Karachi and other parts of the country, he said the United States provides international students with opportunities to gain cutting-edge skills and a better appreciation of the complexity, challenges, and opportunities of life in the 21st century.

"This experience broadens their world view and gives them an edge in today's competitive job market," he was quoted to have said in a press statement issued by Public Affairs Office, Consulate General of USA, Karachi.

Visit by representatives of 25 different US universities to Pakistan was taken under Education USA Pakistan, the official source on higher education in the United States.

The US representatives, with the motive to promote higher education opportunities in Pakistan, were said to have visited different academic institutions and US college fairs in major cities of the country.

During the exercise, they shared valuable information about their universities' academic programs, admissions procedures, and opportunities for financial aid.

The visit was also mentioned to be part of Education USA's, ongoing 15th South Asia Tour.

In Pakistan, Education USA is managed by United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States.

