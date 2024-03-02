Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam

Around 88 percent of the students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I exams, conducted by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad, have passed the examination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Around 88 percent of the students of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I exams, conducted by Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad, have passed the examination.

According to the result announced by the BISE here on Saturday, 63,420 students out of 71,462 who appeared in the exam in the Science Group have been declared pass.

These include 37,742 male and 25,678 female students from 9 districts of Hyderabad division.

Another 3,902 students failed in one subject, 819 in 2, 1,852 in 3, 253 in 4, 117 in 5 and 129 in 6 subjects while 507 students could not pass any of the 7 subjects.

The board withheld results of 410 students.

Meanwhile, in the General Group some 1,581 students appeared in the exam and 1,290 of them passed it.

