Over century old Govt Emerson College reconstituted as university

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Government reconstituted South Punjab's biggest and a century-old educational institution, Govt Emerson College as Emerson University.

The Higher education Department (HED) issued notification in this effect on Feb 15.

"The Competent Authority has been pleased to reconstitute Govt Emerson College Multan, as Emerson University under section 3 (1) of the Emerson University, Multan ordinance, 2021(VI of 2021)," says the notification.

Established on April13, 1920, the college was named after former Punjab Governor and founder of college, Sir Herbert William Emerson who worked as Deputy Commissioner Multan too.

It was named after its founder in 1932.

Popularly known as Govt Bosan Road College, that acclaimed politicians, doctors, armed forces officers, govt officials engineers, judges, lawyers including late Nawabzada Nusrullah Khan,Ex CJP, Tasadaq Hussain Jillani, Renowned scientist, Dr Samar Mubarak Mund, former Punjab Governor, Makhdoom Sajjad Qureshi, Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani's father Syed Alamdar Gilnai , former Chief Secretary Hafeez Randhawa, Nishtar Medical University late VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Ex VC BZU, Dr Tariq Ansari and thousands of others studied from the historic college.

The Centenarian celebrations of the college were marked in December 2019.