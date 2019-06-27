UrduPoint.com
Overall 27 Students Showcase Their Projects At Riphah University's Job Fair

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:24 PM

As many as 27 final year projects completed by students of Electrical and Biomedical Engineering programmes showcased at an Engineering Open House and Job Fair, organized by the Riphah International University's Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences (FEAS)

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Minister of State for Climate Change, Ms Zartaj Gul Wazir, a press release said on Thursday.

She was received by Engineer Asadullah Khan, (Executive Director), Prof. Dr. Jameel Ahmed (Dean FEAS), Col (R) Muhammad Anwar (Principal IIEC), Dr. Sohail Khalid (HoD-EE) and Dr Muhammad Shafique (HoD-BME). The Minister applauded the mission and vision of Riphah International University.

Engineering Open House Day connects directly with prospective and enrolled students to inspire and motivate them towards exploring careers in engineering and technology. It also equips and encourages parents to support their children in fostering such ambitions.

The another aim of the event was to inspire a new generation of engineering and technology enthusiasts by highlighting the important role that engineers play in everyday life, and the creativity and diversity of work in this sector.

Industrial personnel's and professors from various reputed universities were present as jury members. The jury evaluated the projects and awarded six best projects with shields and gifts.

