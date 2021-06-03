UrduPoint.com
PAF Finishing School Graduation Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:03 PM

PAF Finishing School graduation ceremony held

Graduation Ceremony of the 49th batch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Finishing School was held here at the Officers' Mess, PAF Complex Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Graduation Ceremony of the 49th batch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Finishing School was held here at the Officers' Mess, PAF Complex Islamabad.

President Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA) and Patron-in-Chief of PAF Finishing School Begum Mariam Baber was the chief guest on the occasion, said a PAF press release.

Begum Mariam Baber congratulated the students on successful completion of their personality development programme. She also praised the standards of training at the institution and lauded the efforts of the faculty members in grooming the womenfolk of our society. The chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating students.

Earlier, Director Finishing School Zeba Shaukat presented a report highlighting the main aspects of the training which were aimed at transforming young girls into useful members of society.

Established in July 1996, PAF Finishing School is the first of its kind in Asia, offering various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self-presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, art, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichment. The school is an initiative of PAFWA for the grooming of young girls and the promotion of education in the country.

