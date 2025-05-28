Pak-Austria Fachhochschule To Hold First Convocation On May 31
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) has announced to hold its first convocation ceremony on May 31 in Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad.
This event would celebrate the graduation of students from various academic disciplines marking a significant milestone in the institution’s journey of excellence and innovation.
Founded in 2020 to transform Pakistan’s higher education landscape, PAF-IAST is being run on the world-renowned Austrian Fachhochschule system which combines rigorous academic training with hands-on industrial application.
The institute’s unique approach bridges the critical gap between theory and practice, producing graduates who are academically proficient and industry-ready from day one.
The convocation would honor students graduating from a wide range of forward-looking programs in Computing, Engineering, Biomedical Sciences, Information Design, and Railways & Transportation Engineering. These programs reflect PAF-IAST’s commitment to interdisciplinary education aligned with Pakistan’s emerging economic needs and global industry trends.
