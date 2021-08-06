Pak-China Technical Institute Gwadar to functional by December end

Almost ninety percent construction work at Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute has been completed while the remaining would be completed in stipulated time

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Almost ninety percent construction work at Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute has been completed while the remaining would be completed in stipulated time.

According to official sources, the project was being built under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the port city of Gwadar with a total cost of Rs 2 billion and would be fully functional by December 2021 through which local youth would be provided technical training to prepare skilled force.

The project was aimed at establishing state-of-the-art vocational and technical training institute in Gwadar.

"The project will enhance skills of local population of Gwadar to participate in the growth of the Port City and bring investment, business and tourism in the area," sources added.

The Institute would help fulfilling maritime skilled manpower requirements of the Gwadar Port after the development of industrial projects including the Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone and other industrial and port-related projects.

The Institute comprises a main building, having two blocks, an administration block, four workshops, cafeteria, hostels, parking areas, an examination block and a teachers lodging facility, they disclosed.