UrduPoint.com

Pak-China Vocational Institute Gwadar Starts Short Courses For Students

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Pak-China Vocational Institute Gwadar starts short courses for students

The Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute Gwadar, following its completion, has started short courses to provide vocational trainings to students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute Gwadar, following its completion, has started short courses to provide vocational trainings to students.

The first-ever modern vocational and technical training institute in the port city of Gwadar would accommodate 256 trainees at a time and provide training opportunities for at least 1,000 people every year, said an official source.

The Institute was completed in September 2021 before its expected completion date.

The official informed that China had agreed for providing training in the institute and a draft agreement had been already prepared in this regard which would be signed soon.

The institute would also create job opportunities for local people, he added.

Under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the project was initiated in the port city to provide standard vocational education to the people of Balochistan in modern technological field, he added.

The official said, the students belonging to Gwadar district would be enrolled free of cost to get modern vocational skills in the institution.

The students after completing their course work would be sent to china for visit of various industries to get hands on exposure of modern technologies and industrial advancements.

The province was going to embrace huge economic and employment opportunities after CPEC's operational phase and it was imperative to ensure quality education of the local masses to benefit from the game changer project, he added.

According to official sources, the project was being built under CPEC at the total cost of $ 10 million.

"The project will enhance skills of local population of Gwadar to participate in the growth of the Port City and bring investment, business and tourism in the area," he added.

The Institute would help fulfilling maritime skilled manpower requirements of the Gwadar Port after the development of industrial projects including the Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone and other industrial and port-related projects.

The Institute comprises a main building, having two blocks, an administration block, four workshops, cafeteria, hostels, parking areas, an examination block and a teachers lodging facility, he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Education China Visit Job CPEC Gwadar September From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

PM alleges opposition leaders brought millions to ..

PM alleges opposition leaders brought millions to buy PTI leaders

15 minutes ago
 Two drown as car plunges into canal

Two drown as car plunges into canal

1 minute ago
 Aggeler praises US-Pak partnership in fighting COV ..

Aggeler praises US-Pak partnership in fighting COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Five drug-peddlers held, 5.8-kg hashish seized

Five drug-peddlers held, 5.8-kg hashish seized

1 minute ago
 3,143 citizens get fine tickets over signal violat ..

3,143 citizens get fine tickets over signal violation during last two months

1 minute ago
 Ukraine rejects Russian neutrality proposals

Ukraine rejects Russian neutrality proposals

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>